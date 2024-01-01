1 Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks

Convert BGN to MNT at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
1,888.12 mnt

лв1.000 BGN = ₮1,888 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,893.96001,893.9600
Low1,869.69001,844.3400
Average1,881.17271,870.0587
Change0.93%1.55%
View full history

1 BGN to MNT stats

The performance of BGN to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,893.9600 and a 30 day low of 1,869.6900. This means the 30 day average was 1,881.1727. The change for BGN to MNT was 0.93.

The performance of BGN to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,893.9600 and a 90 day low of 1,844.3400. This means the 90 day average was 1,870.0587. The change for BGN to MNT was 1.55.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BGN1,888.12000 MNT
5 BGN9,440.60000 MNT
10 BGN18,881.20000 MNT
20 BGN37,762.40000 MNT
50 BGN94,406.00000 MNT
100 BGN188,812.00000 MNT
250 BGN472,030.00000 MNT
500 BGN944,060.00000 MNT
1000 BGN1,888,120.00000 MNT
2000 BGN3,776,240.00000 MNT
5000 BGN9,440,600.00000 MNT
10000 BGN18,881,200.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bulgarian Lev
1 MNT0.00053 BGN
5 MNT0.00265 BGN
10 MNT0.00530 BGN
20 MNT0.01059 BGN
50 MNT0.02648 BGN
100 MNT0.05296 BGN
250 MNT0.13241 BGN
500 MNT0.26481 BGN
1000 MNT0.52963 BGN
2000 MNT1.05925 BGN
5000 MNT2.64813 BGN
10000 MNT5.29626 BGN