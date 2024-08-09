Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks is currently 1,888.120 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 1,906.480 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1,881.610 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.