Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks is currently 1,847.900 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 1,855.240 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1,834.400 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.