Mongolian tugriks to Armenian drams today

Convert MNT to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
117.66 amd

1.000 MNT = 0.1177 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Armenian Dram
1 MNT0.11766 AMD
5 MNT0.58831 AMD
10 MNT1.17661 AMD
20 MNT2.35322 AMD
50 MNT5.88305 AMD
100 MNT11.76610 AMD
250 MNT29.41525 AMD
500 MNT58.83050 AMD
1000 MNT117.66100 AMD
2000 MNT235.32200 AMD
5000 MNT588.30500 AMD
10000 MNT1,176.61000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mongolian Tugrik
1 AMD8.49902 MNT
5 AMD42.49510 MNT
10 AMD84.99020 MNT
20 AMD169.98040 MNT
50 AMD424.95100 MNT
100 AMD849.90200 MNT
250 AMD2,124.75500 MNT
500 AMD4,249.51000 MNT
1000 AMD8,499.02000 MNT
2000 AMD16,998.04000 MNT
5000 AMD42,495.10000 MNT
10000 AMD84,990.20000 MNT