Mongolian tugriks to Armenian drams today

Convert MNT to AMD at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ֏0.1139 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MNT to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 MNT to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11430.1149
Low0.11340.1134
Average0.11380.1142
Change-0.24%-0.69%
View full history

1 MNT to AMD stats

The performance of MNT to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1134. This means the 30 day average was 0.1138. The change for MNT to AMD was -0.24.

The performance of MNT to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1149 and a 90 day low of 0.1134. This means the 90 day average was 0.1142. The change for MNT to AMD was -0.69.

Track market ratesView MNT to AMD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.110.94884.4051.397
1 GBP1.26611.9422.15222.9191.2106.8191.768
1 AUD0.6520.51511.10811.7990.61854.9940.91
1 NZD0.5880.4650.902110.6480.55749.6260.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Armenian Dram
1 MNT0.11389 AMD
5 MNT0.56947 AMD
10 MNT1.13893 AMD
20 MNT2.27786 AMD
50 MNT5.69465 AMD
100 MNT11.38930 AMD
250 MNT28.47325 AMD
500 MNT56.94650 AMD
1000 MNT113.89300 AMD
2000 MNT227.78600 AMD
5000 MNT569.46500 AMD
10000 MNT1,138.93000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mongolian Tugrik
1 AMD8.78021 MNT
5 AMD43.90105 MNT
10 AMD87.80210 MNT
20 AMD175.60420 MNT
50 AMD439.01050 MNT
100 AMD878.02100 MNT
250 AMD2,195.05250 MNT
500 AMD4,390.10500 MNT
1000 AMD8,780.21000 MNT
2000 AMD17,560.42000 MNT
5000 AMD43,901.05000 MNT
10000 AMD87,802.10000 MNT