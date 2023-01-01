1 Mongolian tugrik to Armenian drams

Convert MNT to AMD

1 mnt
0.12 amd

1.00000 MNT = 0.12147 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:4 UTC
MNT to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Armenian Dram
1 MNT0.12147 AMD
5 MNT0.60736 AMD
10 MNT1.21472 AMD
20 MNT2.42944 AMD
50 MNT6.07360 AMD
100 MNT12.14720 AMD
250 MNT30.36800 AMD
500 MNT60.73600 AMD
1000 MNT121.47200 AMD
2000 MNT242.94400 AMD
5000 MNT607.36000 AMD
10000 MNT1214.72000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mongolian Tugrik
1 AMD8.23233 MNT
5 AMD41.16165 MNT
10 AMD82.32330 MNT
20 AMD164.64660 MNT
50 AMD411.61650 MNT
100 AMD823.23300 MNT
250 AMD2058.08250 MNT
500 AMD4116.16500 MNT
1000 AMD8232.33000 MNT
2000 AMD16464.66000 MNT
5000 AMD41161.65000 MNT
10000 AMD82323.30000 MNT