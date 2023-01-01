20 Mongolian tugriks to Armenian drams

Convert MNT to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 mnt
2.43 amd

1.00000 MNT = 0.12147 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:5 UTC
MNT to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Armenian Dram
1 MNT0.12147 AMD
5 MNT0.60737 AMD
10 MNT1.21474 AMD
20 MNT2.42948 AMD
50 MNT6.07370 AMD
100 MNT12.14740 AMD
250 MNT30.36850 AMD
500 MNT60.73700 AMD
1000 MNT121.47400 AMD
2000 MNT242.94800 AMD
5000 MNT607.37000 AMD
10000 MNT1214.74000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mongolian Tugrik
1 AMD8.23224 MNT
5 AMD41.16120 MNT
10 AMD82.32240 MNT
20 AMD164.64480 MNT
50 AMD411.61200 MNT
100 AMD823.22400 MNT
250 AMD2058.06000 MNT
500 AMD4116.12000 MNT
1000 AMD8232.24000 MNT
2000 AMD16464.48000 MNT
5000 AMD41161.20000 MNT
10000 AMD82322.40000 MNT