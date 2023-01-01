1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Turkmenistani manats

Convert MMK to TMT at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
1.66 tmt

1.00000 MMK = 0.00166 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MMK0.00166 TMT
5 MMK0.00832 TMT
10 MMK0.01664 TMT
20 MMK0.03329 TMT
50 MMK0.08321 TMT
100 MMK0.16643 TMT
250 MMK0.41607 TMT
500 MMK0.83214 TMT
1000 MMK1.66429 TMT
2000 MMK3.32858 TMT
5000 MMK8.32145 TMT
10000 MMK16.64290 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Myanma Kyat
1 TMT600.85800 MMK
5 TMT3004.29000 MMK
10 TMT6008.58000 MMK
20 TMT12017.16000 MMK
50 TMT30042.90000 MMK
100 TMT60085.80000 MMK
250 TMT150214.50000 MMK
500 TMT300429.00000 MMK
1000 TMT600858.00000 MMK
2000 TMT1201716.00000 MMK
5000 TMT3004290.00000 MMK
10000 TMT6008580.00000 MMK