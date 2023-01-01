5 Myanmar kyats to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert MMK to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.02 sbd

1.00000 MMK = 0.00404 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MMK0.00404 SBD
5 MMK0.02018 SBD
10 MMK0.04036 SBD
20 MMK0.08071 SBD
50 MMK0.20178 SBD
100 MMK0.40355 SBD
250 MMK1.00888 SBD
500 MMK2.01776 SBD
1000 MMK4.03551 SBD
2000 MMK8.07102 SBD
5000 MMK20.17755 SBD
10000 MMK40.35510 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 SBD247.80000 MMK
5 SBD1239.00000 MMK
10 SBD2478.00000 MMK
20 SBD4956.00000 MMK
50 SBD12390.00000 MMK
100 SBD24780.00000 MMK
250 SBD61950.00000 MMK
500 SBD123900.00000 MMK
1000 SBD247800.00000 MMK
2000 SBD495600.00000 MMK
5000 SBD1239000.00000 MMK
10000 SBD2478000.00000 MMK