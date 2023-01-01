5000 Myanmar kyats to South Korean wons

Convert MMK to KRW at the real exchange rate

5000 mmk
3105 krw

1.00000 MMK = 0.62097 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / South Korean Won
1 MMK0.62097 KRW
5 MMK3.10486 KRW
10 MMK6.20971 KRW
20 MMK12.41942 KRW
50 MMK31.04855 KRW
100 MMK62.09710 KRW
250 MMK155.24275 KRW
500 MMK310.48550 KRW
1000 MMK620.97100 KRW
2000 MMK1241.94200 KRW
5000 MMK3104.85500 KRW
10000 MMK6209.71000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Myanma Kyat
1 KRW1.61038 MMK
5 KRW8.05190 MMK
10 KRW16.10380 MMK
20 KRW32.20760 MMK
50 KRW80.51900 MMK
100 KRW161.03800 MMK
250 KRW402.59500 MMK
500 KRW805.19000 MMK
1000 KRW1610.38000 MMK
2000 KRW3220.76000 MMK
5000 KRW8051.90000 MMK
10000 KRW16103.80000 MMK