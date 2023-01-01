1 Myanmar kyat to Comorian francs

Convert MMK to KMF at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0 kmf

1.00000 MMK = 0.21468 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Comorian Franc
1 MMK0.21468 KMF
5 MMK1.07338 KMF
10 MMK2.14676 KMF
20 MMK4.29352 KMF
50 MMK10.73380 KMF
100 MMK21.46760 KMF
250 MMK53.66900 KMF
500 MMK107.33800 KMF
1000 MMK214.67600 KMF
2000 MMK429.35200 KMF
5000 MMK1073.38000 KMF
10000 MMK2146.76000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 KMF4.65818 MMK
5 KMF23.29090 MMK
10 KMF46.58180 MMK
20 KMF93.16360 MMK
50 KMF232.90900 MMK
100 KMF465.81800 MMK
250 KMF1164.54500 MMK
500 KMF2329.09000 MMK
1000 KMF4658.18000 MMK
2000 KMF9316.36000 MMK
5000 KMF23290.90000 MMK
10000 KMF46581.80000 MMK