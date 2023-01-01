1 Macedonian denar to Norwegian kroner

Convert MKD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 mkd
0.19 nok

1.00000 MKD = 0.19005 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
How to convert Macedonian denars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Norwegian Krone
1 MKD0.19005 NOK
5 MKD0.95025 NOK
10 MKD1.90051 NOK
20 MKD3.80102 NOK
50 MKD9.50255 NOK
100 MKD19.00510 NOK
250 MKD47.51275 NOK
500 MKD95.02550 NOK
1000 MKD190.05100 NOK
2000 MKD380.10200 NOK
5000 MKD950.25500 NOK
10000 MKD1900.51000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macedonian Denar
1 NOK5.26176 MKD
5 NOK26.30880 MKD
10 NOK52.61760 MKD
20 NOK105.23520 MKD
50 NOK263.08800 MKD
100 NOK526.17600 MKD
250 NOK1315.44000 MKD
500 NOK2630.88000 MKD
1000 NOK5261.76000 MKD
2000 NOK10523.52000 MKD
5000 NOK26308.80000 MKD
10000 NOK52617.60000 MKD