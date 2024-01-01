Macedonian denars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MKD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
177.73 mad

1.000 MKD = 0.1777 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8241.4731.6520.96818.245
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2781.7241.9331.13221.349
1 USD0.9140.781183.0391.3471.5110.88516.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Moroccan Dirham
1 MKD0.17773 MAD
5 MKD0.88864 MAD
10 MKD1.77728 MAD
20 MKD3.55456 MAD
50 MKD8.88640 MAD
100 MKD17.77280 MAD
250 MKD44.43200 MAD
500 MKD88.86400 MAD
1000 MKD177.72800 MAD
2000 MKD355.45600 MAD
5000 MKD888.64000 MAD
10000 MKD1,777.28000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 MAD5.62658 MKD
5 MAD28.13290 MKD
10 MAD56.26580 MKD
20 MAD112.53160 MKD
50 MAD281.32900 MKD
100 MAD562.65800 MKD
250 MAD1,406.64500 MKD
500 MAD2,813.29000 MKD
1000 MAD5,626.58000 MKD
2000 MAD11,253.16000 MKD
5000 MAD28,132.90000 MKD
10000 MAD56,265.80000 MKD