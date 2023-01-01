1 thousand Moldovan leus to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MDL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
209.42 pen

1.00000 MDL = 0.20942 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.0943591.23431.489851.660750.9650518.7271
1 GBP1.1520711.2608105.1111.716451.913351.1118121.5754
1 USD0.913750.793147183.36851.36141.517570.8818517.1125
1 INR0.01096080.009513750.011994910.01632990.01820310.01057770.205263

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MDL0.20942 PEN
5 MDL1.04708 PEN
10 MDL2.09416 PEN
20 MDL4.18832 PEN
50 MDL10.47080 PEN
100 MDL20.94160 PEN
250 MDL52.35400 PEN
500 MDL104.70800 PEN
1000 MDL209.41600 PEN
2000 MDL418.83200 PEN
5000 MDL1047.08000 PEN
10000 MDL2094.16000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moldovan Leu
1 PEN4.77518 MDL
5 PEN23.87590 MDL
10 PEN47.75180 MDL
20 PEN95.50360 MDL
50 PEN238.75900 MDL
100 PEN477.51800 MDL
250 PEN1193.79500 MDL
500 PEN2387.59000 MDL
1000 PEN4775.18000 MDL
2000 PEN9550.36000 MDL
5000 PEN23875.90000 MDL
10000 PEN47751.80000 MDL