Moroccan dirhams to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MAD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
2,471,720 vnd

1.000 MAD = 2,472 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1599.8690.7820.9151.3471.5121.33818.714
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0030.0020.031
1 GBP1.279767.50211.171.7241.9351.71223.944
1 EUR1.094655.9570.85511.4731.6541.46420.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
1 MAD2,471.72000 VND
5 MAD12,358.60000 VND
10 MAD24,717.20000 VND
20 MAD49,434.40000 VND
50 MAD123,586.00000 VND
100 MAD247,172.00000 VND
250 MAD617,930.00000 VND
500 MAD1,235,860.00000 VND
1000 MAD2,471,720.00000 VND
2000 MAD4,943,440.00000 VND
5000 MAD12,358,600.00000 VND
10000 MAD24,717,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moroccan Dirham
1 VND0.00040 MAD
5 VND0.00202 MAD
10 VND0.00405 MAD
20 VND0.00809 MAD
50 VND0.02023 MAD
100 VND0.04046 MAD
250 VND0.10114 MAD
500 VND0.20229 MAD
1000 VND0.40458 MAD
2000 VND0.80915 MAD
5000 VND2.02289 MAD
10000 VND4.04577 MAD