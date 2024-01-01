Moroccan dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert MAD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
3,973.35 mru

1.000 MAD = 3.973 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.97335 MRU
5 MAD19.86675 MRU
10 MAD39.73350 MRU
20 MAD79.46700 MRU
50 MAD198.66750 MRU
100 MAD397.33500 MRU
250 MAD993.33750 MRU
500 MAD1,986.67500 MRU
1000 MAD3,973.35000 MRU
2000 MAD7,946.70000 MRU
5000 MAD19,866.75000 MRU
10000 MAD39,733.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.25168 MAD
5 MRU1.25838 MAD
10 MRU2.51677 MAD
20 MRU5.03354 MAD
50 MRU12.58385 MAD
100 MRU25.16770 MAD
250 MRU62.91925 MAD
500 MRU125.83850 MAD
1000 MRU251.67700 MAD
2000 MRU503.35400 MAD
5000 MRU1,258.38500 MAD
10000 MRU2,516.77000 MAD