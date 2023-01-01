20 Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 mad
7.41 ils

1.00000 MAD = 0.37069 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86761.0940591.19621.488131.661430.964918.708
1 GBP1.152611.261105.1131.715211.914961.1121521.5628
1 USD0.914050.793021183.35651.36021.51860.88217.0998
1 INR0.01096540.009513610.011996710.01631790.01821820.01058110.205141

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MAD0.37069 ILS
5 MAD1.85345 ILS
10 MAD3.70690 ILS
20 MAD7.41380 ILS
50 MAD18.53450 ILS
100 MAD37.06900 ILS
250 MAD92.67250 ILS
500 MAD185.34500 ILS
1000 MAD370.69000 ILS
2000 MAD741.38000 ILS
5000 MAD1853.45000 ILS
10000 MAD3706.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moroccan Dirham
1 ILS2.69768 MAD
5 ILS13.48840 MAD
10 ILS26.97680 MAD
20 ILS53.95360 MAD
50 ILS134.88400 MAD
100 ILS269.76800 MAD
250 ILS674.42000 MAD
500 ILS1348.84000 MAD
1000 ILS2697.68000 MAD
2000 ILS5395.36000 MAD
5000 ILS13488.40000 MAD
10000 ILS26976.80000 MAD