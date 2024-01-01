Moroccan dirhams to Armenian drams today

Convert MAD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
39,622 amd

1.000 MAD = 39.62 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1599.8450.7820.9141.3471.5161.33918.716
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0030.0020.031
1 GBP1.279767.41211.171.7241.9391.71323.944
1 EUR1.094655.960.85511.4731.6581.46420.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 MAD39.62200 AMD
5 MAD198.11000 AMD
10 MAD396.22000 AMD
20 MAD792.44000 AMD
50 MAD1,981.10000 AMD
100 MAD3,962.20000 AMD
250 MAD9,905.50000 AMD
500 MAD19,811.00000 AMD
1000 MAD39,622.00000 AMD
2000 MAD79,244.00000 AMD
5000 MAD198,110.00000 AMD
10000 MAD396,220.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moroccan Dirham
1 AMD0.02524 MAD
5 AMD0.12619 MAD
10 AMD0.25239 MAD
20 AMD0.50477 MAD
50 AMD1.26193 MAD
100 AMD2.52385 MAD
250 AMD6.30963 MAD
500 AMD12.61925 MAD
1000 AMD25.23850 MAD
2000 AMD50.47700 MAD
5000 AMD126.19250 MAD
10000 AMD252.38500 MAD