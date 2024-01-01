Lesotho lotis to Norwegian kroner today

Convert LSL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
563.80 nok

1.000 LSL = 0.5638 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8521.4731.6580.96818.246
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2871.7241.941.13321.346
1 USD0.9140.782183.0761.3471.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Norwegian Krone
1 LSL0.56380 NOK
5 LSL2.81902 NOK
10 LSL5.63804 NOK
20 LSL11.27608 NOK
50 LSL28.19020 NOK
100 LSL56.38040 NOK
250 LSL140.95100 NOK
500 LSL281.90200 NOK
1000 LSL563.80400 NOK
2000 LSL1,127.60800 NOK
5000 LSL2,819.02000 NOK
10000 LSL5,638.04000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Lesotho Loti
1 NOK1.77367 LSL
5 NOK8.86835 LSL
10 NOK17.73670 LSL
20 NOK35.47340 LSL
50 NOK88.68350 LSL
100 NOK177.36700 LSL
250 NOK443.41750 LSL
500 NOK886.83500 LSL
1000 NOK1,773.67000 LSL
2000 NOK3,547.34000 LSL
5000 NOK8,868.35000 LSL
10000 NOK17,736.70000 LSL