Lesotho lotis to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert LSL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
535.69 mad

1.000 LSL = 0.5357 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Moroccan Dirham
1 LSL0.53569 MAD
5 LSL2.67843 MAD
10 LSL5.35686 MAD
20 LSL10.71372 MAD
50 LSL26.78430 MAD
100 LSL53.56860 MAD
250 LSL133.92150 MAD
500 LSL267.84300 MAD
1000 LSL535.68600 MAD
2000 LSL1,071.37200 MAD
5000 LSL2,678.43000 MAD
10000 LSL5,356.86000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 MAD1.86677 LSL
5 MAD9.33385 LSL
10 MAD18.66770 LSL
20 MAD37.33540 LSL
50 MAD93.33850 LSL
100 MAD186.67700 LSL
250 MAD466.69250 LSL
500 MAD933.38500 LSL
1000 MAD1,866.77000 LSL
2000 MAD3,733.54000 LSL
5000 MAD9,333.85000 LSL
10000 MAD18,667.70000 LSL