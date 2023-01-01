5 Lesotho lotis to Moroccan dirhams

Convert LSL to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 lsl
2.67 mad

1.00000 LSL = 0.53456 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86811.091491.021.493581.661950.9638518.6908
1 GBP1.1519411.2572104.8471.720481.914421.110321.5302
1 USD0.916250.795418183.39751.36851.522770.8831517.1255
1 INR0.01098660.009537680.011990810.01640940.01825910.01058960.205348

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Moroccan Dirham
1 LSL0.53456 MAD
5 LSL2.67279 MAD
10 LSL5.34558 MAD
20 LSL10.69116 MAD
50 LSL26.72790 MAD
100 LSL53.45580 MAD
250 LSL133.63950 MAD
500 LSL267.27900 MAD
1000 LSL534.55800 MAD
2000 LSL1069.11600 MAD
5000 LSL2672.79000 MAD
10000 LSL5345.58000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 MAD1.87070 LSL
5 MAD9.35350 LSL
10 MAD18.70700 LSL
20 MAD37.41400 LSL
50 MAD93.53500 LSL
100 MAD187.07000 LSL
250 MAD467.67500 LSL
500 MAD935.35000 LSL
1000 MAD1870.70000 LSL
2000 MAD3741.40000 LSL
5000 MAD9353.50000 LSL
10000 MAD18707.00000 LSL