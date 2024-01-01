Lesotho lotis to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert LSL to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
196.23 aed

1.000 LSL = 0.1962 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8541.4741.6580.96818.246
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3021.7241.941.13321.348
1 USD0.9140.782183.0781.3481.5170.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LSL0.19623 AED
5 LSL0.98116 AED
10 LSL1.96232 AED
20 LSL3.92464 AED
50 LSL9.81160 AED
100 LSL19.62320 AED
250 LSL49.05800 AED
500 LSL98.11600 AED
1000 LSL196.23200 AED
2000 LSL392.46400 AED
5000 LSL981.16000 AED
10000 LSL1,962.32000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 AED5.09601 LSL
5 AED25.48005 LSL
10 AED50.96010 LSL
20 AED101.92020 LSL
50 AED254.80050 LSL
100 AED509.60100 LSL
250 AED1,274.00250 LSL
500 AED2,548.00500 LSL
1000 AED5,096.01000 LSL
2000 AED10,192.02000 LSL
5000 AED25,480.05000 LSL
10000 AED50,960.10000 LSL