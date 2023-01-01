20 Sri Lankan rupees to Moldovan leus

Convert LKR to MDL at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
1.08 mdl

1.00000 LKR = 0.05422 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.091791.01671.493721.661640.964618.7354
1 GBP1.1506211.2561104.7231.718661.911871.1098821.5568
1 USD0.9160.796115183.37151.368251.522070.8835517.1617
1 INR0.0109870.009549010.011994510.01641150.01825650.01059770.205846

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 LKR0.05422 MDL
5 LKR0.27112 MDL
10 LKR0.54223 MDL
20 LKR1.08446 MDL
50 LKR2.71116 MDL
100 LKR5.42231 MDL
250 LKR13.55578 MDL
500 LKR27.11155 MDL
1000 LKR54.22310 MDL
2000 LKR108.44620 MDL
5000 LKR271.11550 MDL
10000 LKR542.23100 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MDL18.44230 LKR
5 MDL92.21150 LKR
10 MDL184.42300 LKR
20 MDL368.84600 LKR
50 MDL922.11500 LKR
100 MDL1844.23000 LKR
250 MDL4610.57500 LKR
500 MDL9221.15000 LKR
1000 MDL18442.30000 LKR
2000 MDL36884.60000 LKR
5000 MDL92211.50000 LKR
10000 MDL184423.00000 LKR