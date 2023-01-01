50 Sri Lankan rupees to Djiboutian francs

Convert LKR to DJF at the real exchange rate

50 lkr
27 djf

1.00000 LKR = 0.54188 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.0907590.93091.493891.662350.9640518.731
1 GBP1.1494911.2539104.5321.717341.9111.1081721.5327
1 USD0.91680.797512183.36551.36961.524040.883817.1726
1 INR0.01099740.009566450.011995410.01642890.01828140.01060150.205992

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 LKR0.54188 DJF
5 LKR2.70942 DJF
10 LKR5.41885 DJF
20 LKR10.83770 DJF
50 LKR27.09425 DJF
100 LKR54.18850 DJF
250 LKR135.47125 DJF
500 LKR270.94250 DJF
1000 LKR541.88500 DJF
2000 LKR1083.77000 DJF
5000 LKR2709.42500 DJF
10000 LKR5418.85000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DJF1.84541 LKR
5 DJF9.22705 LKR
10 DJF18.45410 LKR
20 DJF36.90820 LKR
50 DJF92.27050 LKR
100 DJF184.54100 LKR
250 DJF461.35250 LKR
500 DJF922.70500 LKR
1000 DJF1845.41000 LKR
2000 DJF3690.82000 LKR
5000 DJF9227.05000 LKR
10000 DJF18454.10000 LKR