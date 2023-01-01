20 Lebanese pounds to Czech korunas

Convert LBP to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 lbp
0.03 czk

1.00000 LBP = 0.00149 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.370051.650981.523230.916951.3409518.81750.797321
1 CAD0.729911.205051.111810.6692650.9787613.73490.581965
1 NZD0.60570.82983910.922620.5553820.81221311.39780.482937
1 AUD0.65650.8994381.0838710.6019620.88033412.35370.523441

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LBP0.00149 CZK
5 LBP0.00744 CZK
10 LBP0.01487 CZK
20 LBP0.02974 CZK
50 LBP0.07436 CZK
100 LBP0.14872 CZK
250 LBP0.37180 CZK
500 LBP0.74360 CZK
1000 LBP1.48719 CZK
2000 LBP2.97438 CZK
5000 LBP7.43595 CZK
10000 LBP14.87190 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Lebanese Pound
1 CZK672.41100 LBP
5 CZK3362.05500 LBP
10 CZK6724.11000 LBP
20 CZK13448.22000 LBP
50 CZK33620.55000 LBP
100 CZK67241.10000 LBP
250 CZK168102.75000 LBP
500 CZK336205.50000 LBP
1000 CZK672411.00000 LBP
2000 CZK1344822.00000 LBP
5000 CZK3362055.00000 LBP
10000 CZK6724110.00000 LBP