2000 Laotian kips to Czech korunas

Convert LAK to CZK at the real exchange rate

2,000 lak
2.16 czk

1.00000 LAK = 0.00108 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.917750.7982761.52591.371118.830383.33351.34225
1 EUR1.089610.86981.662621.4939520.517590.80021.46252
1 GBP1.25271.1496911.91151.7175823.5887104.3921.68144
1 AUD0.655350.6014590.5231510.8985512.340454.61260.879644

How to convert Laotian kips to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LAK0.00108 CZK
5 LAK0.00540 CZK
10 LAK0.01079 CZK
20 LAK0.02159 CZK
50 LAK0.05397 CZK
100 LAK0.10795 CZK
250 LAK0.26987 CZK
500 LAK0.53974 CZK
1000 LAK1.07948 CZK
2000 LAK2.15896 CZK
5000 LAK5.39740 CZK
10000 LAK10.79480 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Laotian Kip
1 CZK926.36800 LAK
5 CZK4631.84000 LAK
10 CZK9263.68000 LAK
20 CZK18527.36000 LAK
50 CZK46318.40000 LAK
100 CZK92636.80000 LAK
250 CZK231592.00000 LAK
500 CZK463184.00000 LAK
1000 CZK926368.00000 LAK
2000 CZK1852736.00000 LAK
5000 CZK4631840.00000 LAK
10000 CZK9263680.00000 LAK