South Korean wons to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert KRW to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
6.58 svc

1.000 KRW = 0.006582 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3481.5180.78283.121.347.198
1 EUR1.09311.4741.6590.85490.8461.4647.867
1 CAD0.7420.67911.1260.5861.6480.9945.339
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7640.8834.742

How to convert South Korean wons to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Salvadoran Colón
1 KRW0.00658 SVC
5 KRW0.03291 SVC
10 KRW0.06582 SVC
20 KRW0.13165 SVC
50 KRW0.32912 SVC
100 KRW0.65824 SVC
250 KRW1.64559 SVC
500 KRW3.29118 SVC
1000 KRW6.58236 SVC
2000 KRW13.16472 SVC
5000 KRW32.91180 SVC
10000 KRW65.82360 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / South Korean Won
1 SVC151.92100 KRW
5 SVC759.60500 KRW
10 SVC1,519.21000 KRW
20 SVC3,038.42000 KRW
50 SVC7,596.05000 KRW
100 SVC15,192.10000 KRW
250 SVC37,980.25000 KRW
500 SVC75,960.50000 KRW
1000 SVC151,921.00000 KRW
2000 SVC303,842.00000 KRW
5000 SVC759,605.00000 KRW
10000 SVC1,519,210.00000 KRW