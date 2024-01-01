South Korean wons to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert KRW to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
62.42 btn

1.000 KRW = 0.06242 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3491.5190.78283.1111.347.198
1 EUR1.09211.4741.6590.85490.7941.4647.863
1 CAD0.7410.67911.1260.5861.6090.9935.336
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7280.8824.74

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KRW0.06242 BTN
5 KRW0.31211 BTN
10 KRW0.62423 BTN
20 KRW1.24845 BTN
50 KRW3.12113 BTN
100 KRW6.24225 BTN
250 KRW15.60563 BTN
500 KRW31.21125 BTN
1000 KRW62.42250 BTN
2000 KRW124.84500 BTN
5000 KRW312.11250 BTN
10000 KRW624.22500 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / South Korean Won
1 BTN16.01990 KRW
5 BTN80.09950 KRW
10 BTN160.19900 KRW
20 BTN320.39800 KRW
50 BTN800.99500 KRW
100 BTN1,601.99000 KRW
250 BTN4,004.97500 KRW
500 BTN8,009.95000 KRW
1000 BTN16,019.90000 KRW
2000 BTN32,039.80000 KRW
5000 BTN80,099.50000 KRW
10000 BTN160,199.00000 KRW