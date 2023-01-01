50 Indian rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert INR to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 inr
1,502.74 tzs

1.00000 INR = 30.05480 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.369950.918753.672550.8005441.529052851.3423
1 CAD0.72995410.6706672.680790.584361.11614208.0370.979817
1 EUR1.08841.4910513.99720.87131.66422310.1941.46096
1 AED0.272290.3730240.25017510.2179810.41634677.60280.365495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 INR30.05480 TZS
5 INR150.27400 TZS
10 INR300.54800 TZS
20 INR601.09600 TZS
50 INR1502.74000 TZS
100 INR3005.48000 TZS
250 INR7513.70000 TZS
500 INR15027.40000 TZS
1000 INR30054.80000 TZS
2000 INR60109.60000 TZS
5000 INR150274.00000 TZS
10000 INR300548.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 TZS0.03327 INR
5 TZS0.16636 INR
10 TZS0.33273 INR
20 TZS0.66545 INR
50 TZS1.66363 INR
100 TZS3.32726 INR
250 TZS8.31815 INR
500 TZS16.63630 INR
1000 TZS33.27260 INR
2000 TZS66.54520 INR
5000 TZS166.36300 INR
10000 TZS332.72600 INR