20 Tanzanian shillings to Indian rupees

Convert TZS to INR at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.66 inr

1.00000 TZS = 0.03311 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 TZS0.03311 INR
5 TZS0.16554 INR
10 TZS0.33107 INR
20 TZS0.66215 INR
50 TZS1.65537 INR
100 TZS3.31074 INR
250 TZS8.27685 INR
500 TZS16.55370 INR
1000 TZS33.10740 INR
2000 TZS66.21480 INR
5000 TZS165.53700 INR
10000 TZS331.07400 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 INR30.20480 TZS
5 INR151.02400 TZS
10 INR302.04800 TZS
20 INR604.09600 TZS
50 INR1510.24000 TZS
100 INR3020.48000 TZS
250 INR7551.20000 TZS
500 INR15102.40000 TZS
1000 INR30204.80000 TZS
2000 INR60409.60000 TZS
5000 INR151024.00000 TZS
10000 INR302048.00000 TZS