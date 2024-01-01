Isle of Man pounds to Nigerian nairas today

Convert IMP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
1,934,800 ngn

1.000 IMP = 1,935 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2221.7241.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Nigerian Naira
1 IMP1,934.80000 NGN
5 IMP9,674.00000 NGN
10 IMP19,348.00000 NGN
20 IMP38,696.00000 NGN
50 IMP96,740.00000 NGN
100 IMP193,480.00000 NGN
250 IMP483,700.00000 NGN
500 IMP967,400.00000 NGN
1000 IMP1,934,800.00000 NGN
2000 IMP3,869,600.00000 NGN
5000 IMP9,674,000.00000 NGN
10000 IMP19,348,000.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Isle of Man pound
1 NGN0.00052 IMP
5 NGN0.00258 IMP
10 NGN0.00517 IMP
20 NGN0.01034 IMP
50 NGN0.02584 IMP
100 NGN0.05168 IMP
250 NGN0.12921 IMP
500 NGN0.25842 IMP
1000 NGN0.51685 IMP
2000 NGN1.03370 IMP
5000 NGN2.58425 IMP
10000 NGN5.16849 IMP