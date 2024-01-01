Isle of Man pounds to Bahraini dinars today

Convert IMP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
481.930 bhd

1.000 IMP = 0.4819 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7241.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 IMP0.48193 BHD
5 IMP2.40965 BHD
10 IMP4.81930 BHD
20 IMP9.63860 BHD
50 IMP24.09650 BHD
100 IMP48.19300 BHD
250 IMP120.48250 BHD
500 IMP240.96500 BHD
1000 IMP481.93000 BHD
2000 IMP963.86000 BHD
5000 IMP2,409.65000 BHD
10000 IMP4,819.30000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 BHD2.07499 IMP
5 BHD10.37495 IMP
10 BHD20.74990 IMP
20 BHD41.49980 IMP
50 BHD103.74950 IMP
100 BHD207.49900 IMP
250 BHD518.74750 IMP
500 BHD1,037.49500 IMP
1000 BHD2,074.99000 IMP
2000 BHD4,149.98000 IMP
5000 BHD10,374.95000 IMP
10000 BHD20,749.90000 IMP