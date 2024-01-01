Isle of Man pounds to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert IMP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
140,167 bdt

1.000 IMP = 140.2 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7241.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 IMP140.16700 BDT
5 IMP700.83500 BDT
10 IMP1,401.67000 BDT
20 IMP2,803.34000 BDT
50 IMP7,008.35000 BDT
100 IMP14,016.70000 BDT
250 IMP35,041.75000 BDT
500 IMP70,083.50000 BDT
1000 IMP140,167.00000 BDT
2000 IMP280,334.00000 BDT
5000 IMP700,835.00000 BDT
10000 IMP1,401,670.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Isle of Man pound
1 BDT0.00713 IMP
5 BDT0.03567 IMP
10 BDT0.07134 IMP
20 BDT0.14269 IMP
50 BDT0.35672 IMP
100 BDT0.71343 IMP
250 BDT1.78358 IMP
500 BDT3.56716 IMP
1000 BDT7.13432 IMP
2000 BDT14.26864 IMP
5000 BDT35.67160 IMP
10000 BDT71.34320 IMP