5 Indonesian rupiahs to Jamaican dollars

Convert IDR to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 idr
0.05 jmd

Rp1.000 IDR = J$0.01008 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
IDR to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 IDR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01020.0102
Low0.00960.0095
Average0.01000.0097
Change4.64%5.44%
1 IDR to JMD stats

The performance of IDR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0102 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for IDR to JMD was 4.64.

The performance of IDR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0102 and a 90 day low of 0.0095. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for IDR to JMD was 5.44.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Jamaican Dollar
1 IDR0.01008 JMD
5 IDR0.05042 JMD
10 IDR0.10084 JMD
20 IDR0.20169 JMD
50 IDR0.50423 JMD
100 IDR1.00845 JMD
250 IDR2.52113 JMD
500 IDR5.04225 JMD
1000 IDR10.08450 JMD
2000 IDR20.16900 JMD
5000 IDR50.42250 JMD
10000 IDR100.84500 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 JMD99.16200 IDR
5 JMD495.81000 IDR
10 JMD991.62000 IDR
20 JMD1,983.24000 IDR
50 JMD4,958.10000 IDR
100 JMD9,916.20000 IDR
250 JMD24,790.50000 IDR
500 JMD49,581.00000 IDR
1000 JMD99,162.00000 IDR
2000 JMD198,324.00000 IDR
5000 JMD495,810.00000 IDR
10000 JMD991,620.00000 IDR