5,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Guyanaese dollars

Convert IDR to GYD at the real exchange rate

5,000 idr
67.34 gyd

Rp1.000 IDR = GY$0.01347 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
IDR to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GYD
1 IDR to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01360.0136
Low0.01290.0127
Average0.01330.0130
Change4.60%5.02%
View full history

1 IDR to GYD stats

The performance of IDR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0136 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0133. The change for IDR to GYD was 4.60.

The performance of IDR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0136 and a 90 day low of 0.0127. This means the 90 day average was 0.0130. The change for IDR to GYD was 5.02.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guyanaese Dollar
1 IDR0.01347 GYD
5 IDR0.06734 GYD
10 IDR0.13469 GYD
20 IDR0.26937 GYD
50 IDR0.67343 GYD
100 IDR1.34686 GYD
250 IDR3.36715 GYD
500 IDR6.73430 GYD
1000 IDR13.46860 GYD
2000 IDR26.93720 GYD
5000 IDR67.34300 GYD
10000 IDR134.68600 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GYD74.24680 IDR
5 GYD371.23400 IDR
10 GYD742.46800 IDR
20 GYD1,484.93600 IDR
50 GYD3,712.34000 IDR
100 GYD7,424.68000 IDR
250 GYD18,561.70000 IDR
500 GYD37,123.40000 IDR
1000 GYD74,246.80000 IDR
2000 GYD148,493.60000 IDR
5000 GYD371,234.00000 IDR
10000 GYD742,468.00000 IDR