60,000 Hungarian forints to Algerian dinars

Convert HUF to DZD at the real exchange rate

60,000 huf
22,462.74 dzd

Ft1.000 HUF = دج0.3744 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DZD
1 HUF to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38100.3810
Low0.36820.3619
Average0.37540.3710
Change1.68%0.17%
View full history

1 HUF to DZD stats

The performance of HUF to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3810 and a 30 day low of 0.3682. This means the 30 day average was 0.3754. The change for HUF to DZD was 1.68.

The performance of HUF to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3810 and a 90 day low of 0.3619. This means the 90 day average was 0.3710. The change for HUF to DZD was 0.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9040.7621.3551.30817.93883.9551.485
1 EUR1.10610.8421.4981.44619.83492.8341.642
1 GBP1.3131.18811.7791.71723.553110.2381.95
1 CAD0.7380.6670.56210.96513.23761.9551.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Algerian Dinar
2000 HUF748.75800 DZD
5000 HUF1,871.89500 DZD
10000 HUF3,743.79000 DZD
15000 HUF5,615.68500 DZD
20000 HUF7,487.58000 DZD
30000 HUF11,231.37000 DZD
40000 HUF14,975.16000 DZD
50000 HUF18,718.95000 DZD
60000 HUF22,462.74000 DZD
100000 HUF37,437.90000 DZD
150000 HUF56,156.85000 DZD
200000 HUF74,875.80000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 DZD2.67109 HUF
5 DZD13.35545 HUF
10 DZD26.71090 HUF
20 DZD53.42180 HUF
50 DZD133.55450 HUF
100 DZD267.10900 HUF
250 DZD667.77250 HUF
500 DZD1,335.54500 HUF
1000 DZD2,671.09000 HUF
2000 DZD5,342.18000 HUF
5000 DZD13,355.45000 HUF
10000 DZD26,710.90000 HUF