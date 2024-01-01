10 thousand Hungarian forints to Botswanan pulas

Convert HUF to BWP at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
375.05 bwp

Ft1.000 HUF = P0.03751 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
HUF to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BWP
1 HUF to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03800.0383
Low0.03700.0364
Average0.03750.0373
Change1.43%-1.57%
1 HUF to BWP stats

The performance of HUF to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0380 and a 30 day low of 0.0370. This means the 30 day average was 0.0375. The change for HUF to BWP was 1.43.

The performance of HUF to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0383 and a 90 day low of 0.0364. This means the 90 day average was 0.0373. The change for HUF to BWP was -1.57.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Botswanan Pula
2000 HUF75.01000 BWP
5000 HUF187.52500 BWP
10000 HUF375.05000 BWP
15000 HUF562.57500 BWP
20000 HUF750.10000 BWP
30000 HUF1,125.15000 BWP
40000 HUF1,500.20000 BWP
50000 HUF1,875.25000 BWP
60000 HUF2,250.30000 BWP
100000 HUF3,750.50000 BWP
150000 HUF5,625.75000 BWP
200000 HUF7,501.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hungarian Forint
1 BWP26.66310 HUF
5 BWP133.31550 HUF
10 BWP266.63100 HUF
20 BWP533.26200 HUF
50 BWP1,333.15500 HUF
100 BWP2,666.31000 HUF
250 BWP6,665.77500 HUF
500 BWP13,331.55000 HUF
1000 BWP26,663.10000 HUF
2000 BWP53,326.20000 HUF
5000 BWP133,315.50000 HUF
10000 BWP266,631.00000 HUF