10 Haitian gourdes to Vietnamese dongs
Convert HTG to VND at the real exchange rate
HTG to VND conversion chart
1 HTG = 189.82400 VND
0
|1 HTG to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|192.1610
|193.3200
|Low
|188.8190
|188.8190
|Average
|190.3630
|191.7897
|Change
|-1.22%
|-1.01%
|View full history
1 HTG to VND stats
The performance of HTG to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 192.1610 and a 30 day low of 188.8190. This means the 30 day average was 190.3630. The change for HTG to VND was -1.22.
The performance of HTG to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 193.3200 and a 90 day low of 188.8190. This means the 90 day average was 191.7897. The change for HTG to VND was -1.01.
|Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Vietnamese Dong
|1 HTG
|189.82400 VND
|5 HTG
|949.12000 VND
|10 HTG
|1,898.24000 VND
|20 HTG
|3,796.48000 VND
|50 HTG
|9,491.20000 VND
|100 HTG
|18,982.40000 VND
|250 HTG
|47,456.00000 VND
|500 HTG
|94,912.00000 VND
|1000 HTG
|189,824.00000 VND
|2000 HTG
|379,648.00000 VND
|5000 HTG
|949,120.00000 VND
|10000 HTG
|1,898,240.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Haitian Gourde
|1000 VND
|5.26804 HTG
|2000 VND
|10.53608 HTG
|5000 VND
|26.34020 HTG
|10000 VND
|52.68040 HTG
|20000 VND
|105.36080 HTG
|50000 VND
|263.40200 HTG
|100000 VND
|526.80400 HTG
|200000 VND
|1,053.60800 HTG
|500000 VND
|2,634.02000 HTG
|1000000 VND
|5,268.04000 HTG
|2000000 VND
|10,536.08000 HTG
|5000000 VND
|26,340.20000 HTG