Haitian gourde to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Vietnamese dongs is currently 189.824 today, reflecting a 0.344% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.123% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 189.909 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 188.810 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.