5 Croatian kunas to Philippine pesos

Convert HRK to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 hrk
40.33 php

kn1.000 HRK = ₱8.065 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 HRK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.25018.3929
Low8.00398.0039
Average8.09518.2578
Change-2.24%-3.60%
View full history

1 HRK to PHP stats

The performance of HRK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2501 and a 30 day low of 8.0039. This means the 30 day average was 8.0951. The change for HRK to PHP was -2.24.

The performance of HRK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3929 and a 90 day low of 8.0039. This means the 90 day average was 8.2578. The change for HRK to PHP was -3.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4850.7621.61717.942
1 CAD0.73910.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.251
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1340.5821.23513.705
1 EUR1.1041.4951.44511.6390.8421.78519.807

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Philippine Peso
1 HRK8.06511 PHP
5 HRK40.32555 PHP
10 HRK80.65110 PHP
20 HRK161.30220 PHP
50 HRK403.25550 PHP
100 HRK806.51100 PHP
250 HRK2,016.27750 PHP
500 HRK4,032.55500 PHP
1000 HRK8,065.11000 PHP
2000 HRK16,130.22000 PHP
5000 HRK40,325.55000 PHP
10000 HRK80,651.10000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 PHP0.12399 HRK
5 PHP0.61996 HRK
10 PHP1.23991 HRK
20 PHP2.47982 HRK
50 PHP6.19955 HRK
100 PHP12.39910 HRK
250 PHP30.99775 HRK
500 PHP61.99550 HRK
1000 PHP123.99100 HRK
2000 PHP247.98200 HRK
5000 PHP619.95500 HRK
10000 PHP1,239.91000 HRK