Croatian kuna to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Philippine pesos is currently 8.065 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.674% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8.078 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 7.996 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.225% decrease in value.