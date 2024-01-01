5,000 Croatian kunas to New Zealand dollars

5,000 hrk
1,151.39 nzd

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 HRK to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23950.2424
Low0.22740.2274
Average0.23320.2342
Change-3.86%0.18%
1 HRK to NZD stats

The performance of HRK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2395 and a 30 day low of 0.2274. This means the 30 day average was 0.2332. The change for HRK to NZD was -3.86.

The performance of HRK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2424 and a 90 day low of 0.2274. This means the 90 day average was 0.2342. The change for HRK to NZD was 0.18.

Send money with Wise

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Zealand Dollar
1 HRK0.23028 NZD
5 HRK1.15139 NZD
10 HRK2.30277 NZD
20 HRK4.60554 NZD
50 HRK11.51385 NZD
100 HRK23.02770 NZD
250 HRK57.56925 NZD
500 HRK115.13850 NZD
1000 HRK230.27700 NZD
2000 HRK460.55400 NZD
5000 HRK1,151.38500 NZD
10000 HRK2,302.77000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 NZD4.34260 HRK
5 NZD21.71300 HRK
10 NZD43.42600 HRK
20 NZD86.85200 HRK
50 NZD217.13000 HRK
100 NZD434.26000 HRK
250 NZD1,085.65000 HRK
500 NZD2,171.30000 HRK
1000 NZD4,342.60000 HRK
2000 NZD8,685.20000 HRK
5000 NZD21,713.00000 HRK
10000 NZD43,426.00000 HRK