5,000 Honduran lempiras to Isle of Man pounds

5,000 hnl
153.73 imp

L1.000 HNL = £0.03075 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
HNL to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 HNL to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0320
Low0.03040.0304
Average0.03110.0314
Change-2.67%-2.61%
1 HNL to IMP stats

The performance of HNL to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0311. The change for HNL to IMP was -2.67.

The performance of HNL to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0320 and a 90 day low of 0.0304. This means the 90 day average was 0.0314. The change for HNL to IMP was -2.61.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Isle of Man pound
1 HNL0.03075 IMP
5 HNL0.15373 IMP
10 HNL0.30745 IMP
20 HNL0.61490 IMP
50 HNL1.53726 IMP
100 HNL3.07451 IMP
250 HNL7.68628 IMP
500 HNL15.37255 IMP
1000 HNL30.74510 IMP
2000 HNL61.49020 IMP
5000 HNL153.72550 IMP
10000 HNL307.45100 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Honduran Lempira
1 IMP32.52550 HNL
5 IMP162.62750 HNL
10 IMP325.25500 HNL
20 IMP650.51000 HNL
50 IMP1,626.27500 HNL
100 IMP3,252.55000 HNL
250 IMP8,131.37500 HNL
500 IMP16,262.75000 HNL
1000 IMP32,525.50000 HNL
2000 IMP65,051.00000 HNL
5000 IMP162,627.50000 HNL
10000 IMP325,255.00000 HNL