250 Honduran lempiras to Aruban florins

Convert HNL to AWG at the real exchange rate

250 hnl
18.06 awg

L1.000 HNL = ƒ0.07223 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 HNL to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07230.0724
Low0.07210.0721
Average0.07220.0722
Change-0.10%-0.09%
View full history

1 HNL to AWG stats

The performance of HNL to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0723 and a 30 day low of 0.0721. This means the 30 day average was 0.0722. The change for HNL to AWG was -0.10.

The performance of HNL to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0724 and a 90 day low of 0.0721. This means the 90 day average was 0.0722. The change for HNL to AWG was -0.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10792.8951.4951.6390.94321.853
1 GBP1.18711.314110.2781.7741.9461.1225.943
1 USD0.9040.761183.9541.3511.4810.85219.75
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Aruban Florin
1 HNL0.07223 AWG
5 HNL0.36117 AWG
10 HNL0.72234 AWG
20 HNL1.44469 AWG
50 HNL3.61173 AWG
100 HNL7.22345 AWG
250 HNL18.05863 AWG
500 HNL36.11725 AWG
1000 HNL72.23450 AWG
2000 HNL144.46900 AWG
5000 HNL361.17250 AWG
10000 HNL722.34500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Honduran Lempira
1 AWG13.84380 HNL
5 AWG69.21900 HNL
10 AWG138.43800 HNL
20 AWG276.87600 HNL
50 AWG692.19000 HNL
100 AWG1,384.38000 HNL
250 AWG3,460.95000 HNL
500 AWG6,921.90000 HNL
1000 AWG13,843.80000 HNL
2000 AWG27,687.60000 HNL
5000 AWG69,219.00000 HNL
10000 AWG138,438.00000 HNL