1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Zambian kwacha

Convert HKD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
3,363.45 zmw

$1.000 HKD = ZK3.363 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Wise

HKD to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZMW
1 HKD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.37673.3930
Low3.30603.0934
Average3.34983.3071
Change1.33%-0.14%
1 HKD to ZMW stats

The performance of HKD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3767 and a 30 day low of 3.3060. This means the 30 day average was 3.3498. The change for HKD to ZMW was 1.33.

The performance of HKD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3930 and a 90 day low of 3.0934. This means the 90 day average was 3.3071. The change for HKD to ZMW was -0.14.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1180.7611.3081.4820.9041.35183.95
1 CNY0.1410.1070.1840.2080.1270.1911.794
1 GBP1.3139.34711.7181.9461.1871.774110.243
1 SGD0.7655.4420.58211.1330.6911.03364.187

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / ZMW
100 HKD336.34500 ZMW
200 HKD672.69000 ZMW
300 HKD1,009.03500 ZMW
500 HKD1,681.72500 ZMW
1000 HKD3,363.45000 ZMW
2000 HKD6,726.90000 ZMW
2500 HKD8,408.62500 ZMW
3000 HKD10,090.35000 ZMW
4000 HKD13,453.80000 ZMW
5000 HKD16,817.25000 ZMW
10000 HKD33,634.50000 ZMW
20000 HKD67,269.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ZMW0.29731 HKD
5 ZMW1.48657 HKD
10 ZMW2.97314 HKD
20 ZMW5.94628 HKD
50 ZMW14.86570 HKD
100 ZMW29.73140 HKD
250 ZMW74.32850 HKD
500 ZMW148.65700 HKD
1000 ZMW297.31400 HKD
2000 ZMW594.62800 HKD
5000 ZMW1,486.57000 HKD
10000 ZMW2,973.14000 HKD