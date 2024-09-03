2,000 Hong Kong dollars to CFA francs BCEAO
Convert HKD to XOF at the real exchange rate
HKD to XOF conversion chart
1 HKD = 76.07270 XOF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to XOF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|77.1097
|78.6578
|Low
|75.1721
|75.1721
|Average
|76.2299
|77.2362
|Change
|-1.25%
|-1.52%
|View full history
1 HKD to XOF stats
The performance of HKD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.1097 and a 30 day low of 75.1721. This means the 30 day average was 76.2299. The change for HKD to XOF was -1.25.
The performance of HKD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.6578 and a 90 day low of 75.1721. This means the 90 day average was 77.2362. The change for HKD to XOF was -1.52.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to CFA francs BCEAO
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
|100 HKD
|7,607.27000 XOF
|200 HKD
|15,214.54000 XOF
|300 HKD
|22,821.81000 XOF
|500 HKD
|38,036.35000 XOF
|1000 HKD
|76,072.70000 XOF
|2000 HKD
|152,145.40000 XOF
|2500 HKD
|190,181.75000 XOF
|3000 HKD
|228,218.10000 XOF
|4000 HKD
|304,290.80000 XOF
|5000 HKD
|380,363.50000 XOF
|10000 HKD
|760,727.00000 XOF
|20000 HKD
|1,521,454.00000 XOF