1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert HKD to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,908,170 sll

1.00000 HKD = 2908.17000 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Sierra Leonean Leone
100 HKD290817.00000 SLL
200 HKD581634.00000 SLL
300 HKD872451.00000 SLL
500 HKD1454085.00000 SLL
1000 HKD2908170.00000 SLL
2000 HKD5816340.00000 SLL
2500 HKD7270425.00000 SLL
3000 HKD8724510.00000 SLL
4000 HKD11632680.00000 SLL
5000 HKD14540850.00000 SLL
10000 HKD29081700.00000 SLL
20000 HKD58163400.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SLL0.00034 HKD
5 SLL0.00172 HKD
10 SLL0.00344 HKD
20 SLL0.00688 HKD
50 SLL0.01719 HKD
100 SLL0.03439 HKD
250 SLL0.08596 HKD
500 SLL0.17193 HKD
1000 SLL0.34386 HKD
2000 SLL0.68772 HKD
5000 SLL1.71930 HKD
10000 SLL3.43859 HKD