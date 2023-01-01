1 thousand Sierra Leonean leones to Hong Kong dollars

Convert SLL to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 sll
0.35 hkd

1.00000 SLL = 0.00035 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SLL0.00035 HKD
5 SLL0.00173 HKD
10 SLL0.00345 HKD
20 SLL0.00691 HKD
50 SLL0.01727 HKD
100 SLL0.03455 HKD
250 SLL0.08637 HKD
500 SLL0.17274 HKD
1000 SLL0.34548 HKD
2000 SLL0.69095 HKD
5000 SLL1.72738 HKD
10000 SLL3.45476 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Sierra Leonean Leone
100 HKD289456.00000 SLL
200 HKD578912.00000 SLL
300 HKD868368.00000 SLL
500 HKD1447280.00000 SLL
1000 HKD2894560.00000 SLL
2000 HKD5789120.00000 SLL
2500 HKD7236400.00000 SLL
3000 HKD8683680.00000 SLL
4000 HKD11578240.00000 SLL
5000 HKD14472800.00000 SLL
10000 HKD28945600.00000 SLL
20000 HKD57891200.00000 SLL