Hong Kong dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 2,888.010 today, reflecting a -0.550% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.570% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 2,934.540 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2,888.010 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.436% decrease in value.