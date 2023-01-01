100 Hong Kong dollars to Albanian leks

Convert HKD to ALL at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
1,190.06 all

1.00000 HKD = 11.90060 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Albanian Lek
100 HKD1190.06000 ALL
200 HKD2380.12000 ALL
300 HKD3570.18000 ALL
500 HKD5950.30000 ALL
1000 HKD11900.60000 ALL
2000 HKD23801.20000 ALL
2500 HKD29751.50000 ALL
3000 HKD35701.80000 ALL
4000 HKD47602.40000 ALL
5000 HKD59503.00000 ALL
10000 HKD119006.00000 ALL
20000 HKD238012.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ALL0.08403 HKD
5 ALL0.42015 HKD
10 ALL0.84029 HKD
20 ALL1.68059 HKD
50 ALL4.20147 HKD
100 ALL8.40295 HKD
250 ALL21.00737 HKD
500 ALL42.01475 HKD
1000 ALL84.02950 HKD
2000 ALL168.05900 HKD
5000 ALL420.14750 HKD
10000 ALL840.29500 HKD